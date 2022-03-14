Bank holidays in March 2022: Check full list here

Banks will remain closed on the days mentioned below. Hence plan your bank visits and transactions at your local bank branches beforehand to avoid disruptions.

The bank holiday list for the month of March has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In total banks will be shut for 13 days in March, including the weekends (second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays).

Bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches due to the holidays but they can avail online banking services for banking work.

Out of the total 13 bank holidays, 7 are as per the RBI holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are of second and fourth Saturdays plus the Sundays in the month.

Customers should make a note that not all banks in all states will be closed on the mentioned dates as festivals vary from state to state, except for the weekend offs.

Upcoming bank holidays in March:

1. Holika Dahan: March 17

2. Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

3. Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day- March 19

4. Bihar Divas- March 22

5. Sunday- March 20

6. Fourth Saturday- March 26

7. Sunday- March 27

