'Bathe without water': This start-up has made hygiene easy for soldiers in extreme conditions

IIT Delhi incubated Clensta has launched a waterless body and bath range which makes hygiene accessible to all.

Puneet Gupta, the founder and CEO of Clensta, started developing waterless technology in 2016 especially for patients in the hospital and the defence personnel posted at locations with extreme weather conditions.

Gupta started working with Indian start-ups catering to the defence sector eight years ago. This is when he closely observed the hygiene conditions of the soldiers working in extreme weather conditions in places like Siachen, Kargil, and Drass.

This encouraged Gupta to move forward in the direction of innovating a technology that "makes hygiene accessible for anyone, anytime, and anywhere."

Gupta said on Clensta's YouTube handle, "Back when we started creating these products, we were not aware that we would be battling a virus like COVID-19."

Clensta lotions can also be used to kill the COVID-19 virus from the surface of the skin. Gupta claims that the lotion is effective in keeping one safe from any pathogen for 24 hours.

Clensta's products are available in various pharmacies across India, with presence in major hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, Medanta, RML, etc. Its products are widely accepted by the DRDO, Indian Army, and Indian Navy as well.

Clensta's waterless body bath and shampoo can be used by defence personnel, patients, elderlies, and adventure enthusiasts to take baths without water while maintaining proper hygiene.

All of Clensta's products are US FDA approved.

The products are made with a solution which is devoid of alcohol, SLS and other harmful ingredients. They can be used directly on hair and body, massaged and dried off without an ounce of water.

Gupta is the sole founder of Clensta, although Prof (Dr) Anurag Rathore (Department of Chemical Engineering - IIT Delhi) serves as the Scientific Advisor for the brand.

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also endorsed Clensta's range on his Twitter account. He congratulated the founder for introducing this product and said, "Kudos to Puneet Gupta - Founder of @Clensta_Indiaforthe innovative, affordable & waterless healthcare hygiene solutions."

In another tweet, Nishank said: "@iitdelhiincubated#startup Clensta has developed a waterless body bath and shampoo that can be used by defence personnel, patients, elderlies, and adventure enthusiasts to take baths without water while maintaining proper hygiene."



