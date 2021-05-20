Battlegrounds Mobile India: "Still in the process of finalising the launch date," says Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is yet to be officially revealed even though the game is up for pre-registration in the country. While the gamers are expecting the mobile game to release shortly, South Korea-based Krafton, the game's developer, has revealed more details related to the launch of the rebadged version of PUBG Mobile through its official website.

The company, in the support section of its official website, says, "We are still in the process of finalising the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments."

Earlier this week, pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India went live on Google Play Store for Android users. The action-adventure game's launch date is not exactly announced yet. Reportedly, the iOS version is still in the works.

Krafton has announced that fans who pre-register can grab exclusive items and special rewards that they will be able to use once the game becomes available for download.

An IGN report suggests that the game could be released on June 18, exactly one month from the beginning of pre-registration. Some other reports claim that Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released on June 10, during the solar eclipse.

So far, we know that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have country-specific features including exclusive outfits, restrictions for people aged under 18 years, and use of a green liquid to demonstrate a kill rather than showing blood.

