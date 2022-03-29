BCCI issues tender document for IPL media rights, e-auction to start from Jun 12

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday issued the tender document for media rights for its marquee T20 league Indian Premier League (IPL) for seasons 2023-27 and said e-auction for it would start from June 12.



In a series of tweet, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the tender document is now available for purchase. "For the first time in @IPL history, the media rights will be e-auctioned. The e-auction will commence from June 12th, 2022 #TATAIPL."

With two new teams, more matches, engagement and venues, BCCI is looking to take the tournament to newer and greater heights, Shah said.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of Rs 25 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," the BCCI said in a release.



The ITT will be available for purchase till May 10, 2022, it added.



In 2017, Star India had won the broadcasting rights for IPL for Rs 16,348 crore for 5 years. This time, the BCCI is eyeing a windfall of Rs 50,000 crore through the media rights.



Disney Plus Hostar is the only live streaming platform of the IPL in India. With the expansion of IPL from 60 to 74 matches after the inclusion of Gujarat and Lucknow franchises, there is likely to be a bidding war from its peers, which include Zee-Sony and Reliance Viacom 18.



The BCCI is also expecting aggressive bidding for digital rights between the likes of Amazon Prime, Meta and YouTube.



