Bengaluru man faces backlash over post about 'outdated' Mumbai drivers

A post by a Bengaluru-based man, over non-acceptance of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai, has sparked discussion about the differences between Mumbai and Bengaluru. Sumukh Rao took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and called out Mumbai’s auto rickshaw drivers for their reluctance to accept UPI payments.

He further added that while auto drivers in Mumbai were not open to the idea of accepting UPI payments, the case is completely different in Bengaluru, where drivers even display multiple QR codes to facilitate electronic payments.

“It's funny how Mumbai is the 'Financial Capital' of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don't accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash. Come to Bengaluru and every rickshaw has like 3 different QR codes,” he wrote.

Little did he anticipate the backlash he would receive, as users turned the tables on the Bengaluru drivers, criticising the high prices and perceived arrogance of Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers.

"Another side... Bangalore rickshaw charge heavily, while in Mumbai it's meter.. and don't worry you get charges exactly as per meter with change (coins)," a user wrote. Another added, "I prefer mumbai taxis and rickshaws where they charge the actual fare amount and not 3x the amount like they do in Bangalore."

A third added, "But the sad part is in Bangalore it’s difficult to find an auto guy who accepts to go where we would want to go."

"But poor Bengaluru still lacks in basic necessities and does not have what we call "roads"? Not talking about high-tech infra but roads without potholes and Stonehenge. Also, do those auto walas in BLR ever accept the ride or take you by meters?," a fourth user stated.

A fifth pointed, "Now talk about the rates too. Bangalore auto walla charges Rs 200 for something available in Mumbai for Rs 20. Bangaloreans should stop fantasizing that a QR code solves all the problems."

Another side... Bangalore rickshaw charge heavily, while in mumbai it's meter.. and don't worry you get charges exactly as per meter with change ( Coins ) — Mayur Zanwar CA (@CaZanwar) August 17, 2023

The truth is 99% of the time we wouldn’t get any rickshaws in Bangalore 😭 — Vibin Babuurajan 👋 (@vibinbaburajan) August 17, 2023

Come to Bengaluru, bring your snorkelling equipment and ask loss making tech bros to arrange boat taxis. 🥲🤡 — RKJ (@gumnaam_faaris) August 17, 2023

But the sad part is in Bangalore it’s difficult to find a auto guy who accepts to go where we would want to go. — Anand Krrishna (@Anandkrrishna) August 18, 2023

It's funny how rickshaw and taxi valas charge by the meter in Mumbai and every rickshaw wala charges randomly in Bengaluru — Nilay Shah (@iamNilay90) August 18, 2023

But poor Bengaluru still lacks in basic necessities and does not have what we call "roads"? Not talking about high-tech infra but roads without potholes and Stonehenge. Also, do those auto walas in BLR ever accept the ride or take you by meters? August 18, 2023

The post has gone viral on social media with more than 1.9 million views and over 9,600 likes.