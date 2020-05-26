Bihar Board 10th Result: Steps To Check BSEB Matric Result On Official Websites

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 exam results will be released today at 12:30 pm. The results will be declared by the state Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma alongwith the senior officials of the Education department and Bihar Board. These results will be announced online in keeping with the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The results will be declared at onlinbseb.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check your BSEB matric results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar board website

Step 2: Click on the 'Bihar Board matric result 2020' llink

Step 3: Login will appear. Fill in your details like roll code, roll number and registration number.

Step 4: After giving the required details, click on the submit option

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference

The students have to collect their original marksheets and certfificates of Bihar Board 2020 from their respective schools as and when they are made available by the Board. The state Education Minister will not only announce the class 10 results but is also expected to release the official merit list of Bihar 10th Toppers 2020, according to a Dainik Jagran report. Last year, the results for Bihar Board class 10 exams were announced on April 6 with pass percentage being 80.73%. The three toppers were women: Prerna Raj, Shikha Kumari and Anupriya.

