Bihar Hooch Tragedy: After Chhapra, 4 die in suspected hooch tragedy in Siwan

About four people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor under Bhagwanpur police station in Bihar's Siwan district, as per reports. It is feared that the death toll could rise, India Today reported.

In the last few days, reportedly more than 50 people have died in Chhapra district after allegedly drinking spurious liquor.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targetting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the recent deaths in the state. The BJP has also demanded for President's rule in the state.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM on Thursday said that "those who drink alcohol will die".

Addressing the media on Chhapra hooch tragedy, Nitish Kumar said, "Logo ko sachet rehna chahiye, jo sharab piyega wo marega [Those who drink liquor will die. People should be careful]."

The Janata Dal (United) chief also said, "Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die. An example is before us."

A day before, Nitish Kumar lost his cool and fumed in the Assembly. “Kya ho gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log,” he said inside the Assembly.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Bihar since 2016.

