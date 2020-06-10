Bihar man wills property worth Rs 5 crore to 2 elephants who saved his life

A resident of Bihar has willed his property worth Rs 5 crore to his two elephants. Akhtar Imam, chief manager of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), has been looking after the pachyderms Moti and Rani since he was 12 years old. He took the decision after one of them saved his life from some armed assailants.

"Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away," Imam told ANI.

"Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned," he further said.

Also Read: Wild elephant death: Kerala govt orders probe; Ratan Tata, Kohli condemn incident

Bihar: Akhtar Imam, an animal lover from Patna, gives his entire property to his two elephants Moti & Rani. He says, "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned". pic.twitter.com/W64jYsED33 - ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Imam's affectionate gesture towards his jumbos garnered much appreciation from Twitterati.

A user called this move as compensating for Mallappuram where a pregnant elephant died due to consumption of a firecracker-stuffed pineapple.