Bill Gates predicts 2-day workweek in 10 years, says AI will replace humans for ‘most things’

A dramatic shift in how we work may be just a decade away, according to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gates said he expects that within ten years, humans may only need to work two or three days a week, thanks to the rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence.

“What will jobs be like? Should we just work like 2 or 3 days a week?” Gates asked during the interview. “At the current pace of innovation in AI,” he said, humans may no longer be needed “for most things.”

This isn’t the first time Gates has floated the idea. Back in 2023, when OpenAI's ChatGPT was just gaining ground, he said a new norm would “eventually” involve working three days a week. “If you zoom out, the purpose of life is not just to do jobs,” he later said on Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, stressing the importance of reevaluating how people use their time once freed from full workweeks.

Mixed views on shorter workweeks

While Gates envisions a future of reduced work hours, some Indian business leaders have taken a starkly different stance. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy suggested that Indians should ideally work 70 hours a week to help the country stay globally competitive. He did add, however, that this was more of a personal choice than a directive.

Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan went further, suggesting in an old video that he regretted not making employees work on Sundays. He had advocated for a 90-hour workweek—remarks that sparked significant backlash.

Other leaders echo Gates’ outlook

Gates isn't alone in his belief. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently said AI could lead to a three-and-a-half-day workweek. Japan, too, is experimenting with this shift. Tokyo’s Metropolitan Government recently introduced a four-day workweek initiative—though its primary goal is to support rising birth rates.

As burnout and exhaustion take a toll on workers worldwide, Gates’ vision of a lighter, AI-powered workweek may be gaining traction faster than expected.

(With agency inputs)