Biparjoy update: Cyclone to turn very severe; NDRF teams dispatched, fishermen warned

Gujarat may not be affected by the cyclone; IMD said it is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from Porbandar and 200 km from Nalia.

The director of the Ahmedabad IMD (India Meteorological Department) Centre, Manorama Mohanty, said, "The cyclonic storm currently lays 600 km from Porbandar. As it approaches, the port signal warning will be changed accordingly. For now, the cyclone is likely to pass from a distance of 200-300 km from Porbandar and 200 km from Nalia (Kutch). As far as the current forecast is concerned, it is not likely to hit Gujarat.”

Due to the influence of the cyclone, Gujarat is expected to witness thunderstorm activity during the next five days, with high wind speed, especially in the parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

VSVS Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 11th June, 2023 about 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar. To intensify into an ESCS during next 06 hours. To reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a VSCS pic.twitter.com/fE47T9gOna — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2023

"During the next two days, the Saurashtra-Kutch region will witness a wind speed of up to 30-40 kmph. Thereafter, the region may witness wind speed of up to 30-50 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, especially in coastal areas during June 13-15," Mohanty said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to Porbandar, Gir Somnath and Valsad districts.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for several districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

All fishing activities have been suspended, and fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea during the next five days. The Indian Coast Guard has also advised the fishing community, seafarers and stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman and Diu to take necessary precautions during that time.