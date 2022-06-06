Birthday cake, mangoes and Aadhar Card amongst things Indians left behind in their Uber cab

Do you often leave behind stuff in your Uber? You're not alone. One of India's largest ride-hailing services Uber, on Monday, released its annual Lost & Found Index naming Mumbai the most forgetful city in India. Over the last year, objects including phones, speakers/headphones, wallets and bags top the list of items left in Uber cabs across India, followed by utility items such as groceries, thermos/water bottles and phone chargers. That's the usual! But some of the unique things that Indians forgot to take include ghewar (an Indian sweet dish), flutes, Aadhaar cards, Dumbbells, a bike handle, cricket bats, spike guards, and college certificates, to name a few.

"We get that losing an item can be stressful, but when you Uber, you always have the option to trace so that you can attempt retrieving your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app," Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, said.

Backed by rider insights and gigabytes of data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about Uber's in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip. While Mumbai bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the second time in a row, Delhi NCR and Lucknow got to a close second and third.

Currently, in its fifth edition, the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2022 found that people are most likely to forget their clothes on Saturdays while they are most likely to forget their laptop on stressful Wednesday. Also, afternoons, as per Uber, happens to be the most forgetful time.

