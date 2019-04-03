BITSAT 2019: Slot booking to start from April 5; here's all you need to know

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) has changed the slot booking dates for admission to its integrated courses. Candidates can now reserve the test date and time from April 5, 2019 (10 am onwards).

BITSAT 2019 test cities have already been allotted to registered candidates, according to information available on the official website of the institute. BITSAT or BITS Admission Test is a computer based online test conducted for admissions to BITS Pilani campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Here's all you need to know about slot booking:

1. Candidates can book their test dates and time by clicking on a link available on www.bitsadmission.com.

2. The slots will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

3. Candidates are required to enter their application number, gender, date of birth and Email ID and then click on the 'Proceed' button to book their slots.

4. No requests for change of examination centre will be entertained by the Institute.

5. No changes can be made after a slot is booked by the candidate.

BITSAT 2019 will be a 3-hour test without any break. It will consist of 4 parts:

Part 1: Physics

Part 2: Chemistry

Part 3: (a) English Proficiency & (b) Logical reasoning

Part 4: Mathematics or Biology (For B. Pharm candidates)

