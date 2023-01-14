Body chopped in three pieces found in North Delhi after arrests of two men on terror charges

Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a dead body, which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain in North Delhi and the deceased is being identified, said the cops on Saturday. The body was found after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who were arrested under terror charges, told the police.

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police Special Cell unearthed a terror plot with the arrest of two people who had suspected links with terrorist organisations. The accused were planning targeted killings, sources said.

Delhi Police carried out a special raid on a house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where they recovered three pistols and 22 rounds from the accused. The raid was conducted on Thursday night.

Traces of human blood were also found at their residence, police said.

Following the raids, police arrested 56-year-old Naushad and 29-year-old Jagjit Singh under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

An investigation by Delhi Police revealed that Jagjit Singh was in contact with Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla and kept getting instructions from anti-national elements from other countries. Gill was designated a terrorist by the government. He has been involved in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab.

Naushad was connected to the terrorist organisation Harkat ul-Ansar and was out of jail after serving a sentence in a double murder case. Naushad has already served a full sentence for two murders and 10 years for handling explosives.

Also Read: Joshimath crisis: Uttarakhand government announces Rs 5,000 for owners, power bills waived off