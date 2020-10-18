BrahMos missile test fired from stealth destroyer INS Chennai with pin-point accuracy

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday announced that BrahMos missile was successfully test fired from the Indian Navy's stealth destroyer INS Chennai. The supersonic cruise missile test fired from the Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer hit the target in the Arabian Sea.

DRDO said in a statement, "The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres."

The prime strike weapon will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges. DRDO said that BrahMos is another weapon of the Indian Army. "The highly versatile BrahMos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia," said DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on DRDO to congratulate them. He extended his wishes to the Indian Navy as well for the successful launch.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, congratulated the scientists and all personnel of DRDO, BrahMos, Indian Navy and industry for the successful feat. He stated that BrahMos missiles will add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

Also read: India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile

Also read: DRDO successfully tests first indigenous anti-radiation missile RUDRAM