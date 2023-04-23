‘Break me but don't break traffic signal’: Delhi Police shares witty traffic advisory with IPL twist

Delhi Police generally uses more entertaining and witty ways to educate the masses on various topics. From killer sarcasm to quick wit, the city's police department does it all to send out a clear message.

This time, Delhi Police took to Instagram to share a uniquely drafted special traffic advisory with an IPL twist. It posted a photo of a broken stump and wrote, "Mujhe tod lo par traffic signal matt todna (Break me but don't break the traffic signal)".

"Breaking the traffic signal only 'wins' you a Challan (Fine)!" the department wrote in the caption.

The image used by Delhi Police in its post is from Saturday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PK) which showed PK's Arshdeep Singh breaking the middle stump in two pieces with MI's Tilak Varma on strike.

Within a few hours of sharing, the post garnered huge likes and comments. While a lot of users were amused to see the post, others used laughing emojis to make the comments section interesting.

"I am sure DP (Delhi Police) has hired some memers," wrote one user. "Well said.. Ppl enjoy cricket...lets not enjoy breaking traffic signal," commented another.

"This one," a third user added along with a heart and laughing emoji. "Who is your meme creator?" jokingly asked fourth.