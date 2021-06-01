CBSE Board Class 12 exams cancelled; decision in 'interest' of students, says PM Modi

CBSE Class 12 exams won't be conducted this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after a meeting with top officials on Tuesday. CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The officials also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

"The decision has been taken in the interest of students," he said, adding that health and safety of students is of "utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect".

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.

The Prime Minister earlier chaired a review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 Board exams. The decision was taken after officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including State governments.

Also read: PM Modi to chair meeting regarding Class 12 CBSE board exams

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year," a PMO statement said.

During the meeting, PM Modi said COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

PM Modi also said the Covid situation is a dynamic situation. While the numbers are coming down and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. "Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," he said.

He also said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students. PM Modi directed officials to ensure the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner. He said a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India.

PM Modi had earlier held a high-level meeting on May 21, which was attended by ministers and officials. Thereafter, a meeting under defence minister Rajnath Singh was held on May 23. Various options for conduct of CBSE examinations were discussed in the meetings.

Today's meeting was also attended by home minister, defence, finance, commerce, information & broadcasting, petroleum and women & child development ministries and principal secretary to PM, cabinet secretary and secretaries of school education and higher education departments and other officials.

Also read: Major decision on CBSE Class 12 exams likely today