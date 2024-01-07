Delhi schools to remain shut till Jan 12 for students up to class 5

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions. The directive is for students from Nursery to Class 5.

The development comes after Delhi's Directorate of Education withdrew an order extending winter vacation in schools in the national capital. The directorate had stated that the winter vacation in all government and private schools in the national capital has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions.

This was taken back citing error in the order. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14.

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days.