Earthquake in Delhi: Magnitude 3.5 tremors felt in national capital; epicentre in East Delhi

Delhi Earthquake: The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8km

Earthquake tremors were felt in national capital Delh and neighbouring regions. The tremors were felt around 5:45 pm on Sunday. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8km. No damages have been reported.

"Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

