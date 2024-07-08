'But REAL quality of life is...': Woman's life in US vs India post has the internet divided

A social media post by an Indian woman comparing the quality of life in India and the US has ignited a fiery online debate. Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi, who recently moved to the United States, took to X to challenge the perception of "luxurious" life in India, sparking discussions about what truly defines a good quality of life.

In her post, Sodhi initially acknowledged the conveniences readily available in India, such as quick deliveries and affordable domestic help. However, she went on to argue that these shouldn't overshadow the importance of basic necessities like clean air, reliable electricity, and well-maintained infrastructure. She highlighted how these essentials, often taken for granted in developed countries, are considered luxuries in India.

I’ve always felt how… pic.twitter.com/r0V1QXVadD — Niharikaa Kaur Sodhi 🏔 (@NiharikaSodhi) July 6, 2024

"Day 11 today in the US and here's a thought I had yesterday evening. It might trigger some of you. But if online text with somebody's opinion triggers you that's a space you should totally work on and protect for your own energy," she wrote on X.

"So the thought is - I've always felt how luxurious life in India can be with: quick food deliveries, 10min grocery delivery, affordable household help. I literally survive on grocery deliveries lol. But REAL quality of life is actually stuff that's super basic. It's clean air, ongoing electricity, availability of water, plenty of greenery, good roads," Sodhi added.

The user said that people wouldn't need quick delivery services if they had clean air and could go to the store without any worries.

"And the real luxury is central air conditioning instead of dying in 45C without any electricity on some days, freedom to wear what you want to be comfortable instead of men ogling at you. Because things that have made me happy in the past few days apart from family time, are morning walks, good air, green pastures, seeing sunrise and sunset, sound of birds instead of honking."

Sodhi said, "Maybe my idea of quality of life and luxury has changed." She added, "I don't know if I'll ever achieve any of these things, but it's definitely something I think about."

Sodhi's post resonated with many. Social media users chimed in, sharing their experiences and perspectives. Some agreed with her emphasis on basic necessities, while others argued that both conveniences and essentials contribute to a good quality of life.

"100 percent agree. It takes courage to voice this opinion. Civic sense is a highly under rated attribute," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Villages of India also offer you such a peaceful and healthy environment... Farmers of India are no less than living in US or Melbourne the only drawback- u can't get food delivered online & obviously not a high package microsoft job."

"Living in Melbourne for 15 years and temporarily moved to Mumbai and ai could see the difference clearly. You are 100% correct. We hardly had food deliveries in Melbourne but everyday in Mumbai because of pollution, traffic etc," a third user wrote.

