CBSE Class 12th results declared: Here's how you can check

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today declared Class 12th examination results. The results have been updated on the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Here's a five-step guide to check your results:
Go to the board's official site: cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in
Check Recent Announcements section
Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 option
Enter the necessary details and press submit
Download you results
The schools will automatically get their entire school's results on email ids already registered with the Board.Results on digital and mobile platforms
Ahead of the announcement, Education Secretary Anil Swarup had advised the students to treat the result with equanimity. "These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future," the Secretary said in a tweet.
