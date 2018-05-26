CBSE Class 12th results declared: Here's how you can check

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today declared Class 12th examination results. The results have been updated on the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Here's a five-step guide to check your results:



Go to the board's official site: cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Check Recent Announcements section

Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 option

Enter the necessary details and press submit

Download you results

The schools will automatically get their entire school's results on email ids already registered with the Board.





The result can be received by sending SMS for class 12 as given: cbse12 on mobile number 7738299899

The Board had also postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





The Board will also provide Class 12 digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOSplatforms. The students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.The class 12 examinations were held in March-April in which over 11 lakh students had registered. However, this year's examination became controversial after students complained of paper leak on whatsapp . The CBSE had to conduct a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25.

Ahead of the announcement, Education Secretary Anil Swarup had advised the students to treat the result with equanimity. "These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future," the Secretary said in a tweet.