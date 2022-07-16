Central Vista: DEC Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for construction of Executive Enclave

Hyderabad-based construction firm DEC Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder for building the Executive Enclave that will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretariat, the India House and the National Security Council Secretariat, according to an official document.

DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited had quoted an amount of around Rs 1,189 crore, 10.44 per cent less than the Rs 1,328-crore cost estimated by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has been executing the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project.

The estimated cost also includes maintenance and housekeeping for five years.

Tata Projects Limited, which is constructing a new Parliament building, quoted Rs 1,407 crore, which is 5.97 per cent more than the estimated project cost.

Larsen and Toubro Limited had quoted a bid amount of around Rs 1,424 crore, according to the document.

Apart from the PMO, the Executive Enclave will house the Cabinet Secretariat, the India House and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

The India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The new PMO will have three floors with a floor height of 4.75 metres, in addition to the basement and the ground floor, and the new Cabinet Secretariat and the NSCS will have the same building structure.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new Parliament building. In October last year, Larsen and Toubro Limited was awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the common Central Secretariat.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the country's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president's enclave.