Centre to ban import, stocking, distribution of single-use plastic items from July 1; details here

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced a ban on the usage of single-use plastic items with effect from July 1 in keeping with Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 and the spirit of ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, as per a government release dated June 28. The release stated, “India will ban manufacture import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022.”

List of banned items includes ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene or thermocol for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery (forks, spoons, knives, straws and trays), wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers.

National and state-level control rooms will be set up and special enforcement teams will be formed for checking illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single-use plastic items for effective enforcement of the ban. States and union territories have also been directed to set up border check points to stop inter-state movement of any banned single-use plastic items.

The release further noted, “The success of the ban will only be possible through effective engagement and concerted actions by all stakeholders and enthusiastic public participation.”

The Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021 also prohibits manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags having thickness of less than 75 microns with effect from September 30 last year and having thickness of 120 microns with effect from December 31, 2022.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) on plastic packaging as Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on February 16 this year. EPR is defined as the responsibility of a producer for environmentally sound management of the product until the end of its life.

These guidelines will also provide framework to strengthen circular economy of plastic packaging waste, promote development of new alternatives to plastic packaging and provide steps for moving towards sustainable plastic surgery by businesses.