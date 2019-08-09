CGBSE announces Class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019; check marks on cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10th and class 12th supplementary exam results 2019 today. The CGBSE 10th supplementary results 2019 and 12th supplementary results 2019 can be checked on the board's official website -- cgbse.nic.in.

How to check CG Board class 10 and 12 supplementary result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number and captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take printout of it

CGBSE (Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education) conducts the board exams not just for high school and higher secondary but other courses as well. The board was established in 2001.