Chandrayaan-2 to land on Moon on September 7; here's how you watch it live with PM Modi

Chandrayaan-2 will soon create history by landing on Moon on September 7, a moment everyone in the country is waiting for with bated breath. People not only in India but across the entire world will be closely watching Chandrayaan-2's successful landing on the Moon's surface. To become a part of this historic moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is giving people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing on the Moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those willing to watch it with PM Modi will have to clear a space quiz. The quiz competition will be held on August 25, said the space agency.

"For those who missed Space Quiz earlier, here is one more opportunity for you to participate and get a chance to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live with PM," tweeted ISRO. To take part in the quiz, click on the tweet mentioned below.

For those who missed Space Quiz earlier, here is one more opportunity for you to participate and get a chance to watch landing of #Chandrayaan2 live with PM.



Date of the quiz extended till August 25, 2019



For details visit https://t.co/CuwpQpFSge pic.twitter.com/uBy1zBuosi ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2019 All about the space quiz This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 600 seconds

These questions will be randomly picked from the question bank

Winners will be adjudged based on the maximum number of correct answers

In case of multiple participants having given the same number of correct answers, the participants who take the least time to complete the quiz will be adjudged the winner

You can skip a tough question and come back to it later

The quiz will start as soon as you click the start quiz button. Chandrayaan-2 on August 21 sent its first Moon image captured by Vikram Lander at a height of about 2650 km from the lunar surface. Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.



Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 successfully entered the lunar orbit of the Moon on August 20. It had executed one of the trickiest manoeuvres on its historic mission to the Moon. ISRO said a series of orbit manoeuvres would be performed by Chandrayaan2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit, passing the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon's surface.

Also read: ISRO releases pictures of Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2

Chandryaan-2 comprises an Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyaan). The mission life of Orbiter will be one year whereas the mission life of Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan) will be one Lunar day, which is equal to fourteen days on the Earth. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 -- India's second lunar expedition -- will explore the Moon's South Polar region. Chandrayaan 2, which cost Rs 978 crore, was launched on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle. Chandrayaan 2 departed from Earth's orbit and moved towards the Moon on August 14.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Incredible! Chandrayaan-2 mission cost India Rs 978 crore, Avengers film was made at Rs 2,443 crore

Also read: How Chandrayaan-2 is different from Chandrayaan-1: A comparison between ISRO's lunar missions