Chemical factory blast fills sky with purple smoke in Badlapur

A major blast was reported in Omkar chemical factory in Badlapur area of Thane district on Tuesday afternoon. Many factory workers were injured in the accident.

According to a report, the incident happened in Omkar chemical factory. This accident happened on the afternoon of 26 November 2019. After the blast, a purple coloured smoke engulfed the sky, which terrified the people living thereby.

While it's unknown what led to the blast, reports claim that the relief work is still underway. Soon after the accident, the fire engine was engaged in extinguishing the fire. There are few employees inside the factory, efforts are on to save them.

