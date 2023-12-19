‘Childish, but well deserved in some cases,’ says internet after woman changes manager's password after quitting

A woman recently shared the ordeal of her toxic workplace and how she decided to change her manager’s password after quitting on the community networking platform Reddit. She also shared that changing his password must have altered the password for everyone else in the firm.

Reddit’s official Instagram handle shared this woman's post. The woman was a restaurant employee, and in the post, she wrote that she was the only female worker on the team and was mistreated by other male colleagues even though she was friendly with all of them.

"I don’t even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can’t stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team so it could’ve been that but I don’t want to play the gender card. I was never rude to these guys. I’m not too fond of confrontation so I used to be a doormat. I was afraid to rock the boat, so I just accepted how I was treated," the woman wrote.

She added that a week after quitting her job, she still had access to her manager account and decided to change the password, which would directly hamper the login credentials for others.

"One evening, I went home for the night and never went back. I got various calls from them all on WhatsApp asking why I hadn’t shown up and I ignored it. I couldn’t face talking on the phone to them because I was already very upset from the evening before."

"A week after I quit my job I realised I was still logged into my manager’s account and he hadn’t changed the password. This account was basically the restaurant’s entire database. I decided to change the email to a fake one I’d made, and then I changed everyone’s password so they couldn’t access it," she added.

In the end, the woman said that he had no idea what happened after that, as they never connected her and she refrained from going to that part of the city.

This post also gained the attention of the netizens on the internet, and several came forward to share their take on the whole situation. Not agreeing with the step taken by the woman, one user wrote, “This is never the right thing to do. Not speaking up for yourself, doing something petty in secret to get back at everyone, and then avoiding them for the rest of your life. How incredibly spineless, spiteful and immature.”

While supporting the woman, the other user wrote, “I know people that deserve this. Childish, I know….but we’ll deserved in some cases.”

