CoinDCX's UNFOLD 2022 announces winners; bounties worth $60,000 distributed

Homegrown crypto company CoinDCX has recently organised a Hackathon themed 'innovation and technological neutrality in Web3' as a part of its Unfold 2022 event. The event also saw bounties worth more than $60,000 distributed to the winners sponsored by 13 leading global Web3 companies, that CoinDCX claims is among the biggest in the history of Web3 hackathons.

UNFOLD 2022 is an annual event in the Web3 space and is aimed at realising the vision of building India's crypto/web3 ecosystem, said the crypto company in a statement. CoinDCX's this initiative would also act as a guiding path into the future of the internet and will pave the way for India to become a global leader in Web3, it added.

Vivek Gupta, Vice President of Product Engineering, CoinDCX, while commenting on this, said: “We are honoured and thrilled to have such an incredible response from the Web3 developers community. This showcases that Indian builders and developers are set to embrace the transition to a decentralized future. The same resonates with CoinDCX's belief that India is well on track to position itself as a global Web3 leader.”

The Hackathon event, created in partnership with hackathon expert Devfolio, brought together the entire Web3 ecosystem, which includes developers, industry experts, advisors, mentors, and companies. The three-day-long hackathon event, which was held from August 26 - 28, 2022, saw 250 Web3 developers as participants in more than 100 teams and 86 project submissions.

Here's list of the top three winners of the Unfold 2022 hackathon:

1st place: Cupcake, winning amount $3500

Cupcake helps bundle txs on Polygon and relays them to Optimism.

2nd place: zkLoans, winning amount $1500

It is possible to prove your creditworthiness, without actually revealing your credit score -- powered by zk-SNARKs on NEAR.

3rd place: Nonagon, winning amount $1000

Nonagon analyses on-chain data by creating relations across Dapps and chains to create insights for users, developers and investors.

In the event, participants worked on multiple chains and protocols, and topics for the challenges including DAO Tooling, P2P payments apps, Regenerative Finance (Refi), use cases for NFTs in Dapps, Router Protocol App, etc, from 13 different sponsors.

Apart from CoinDCX, the sponsors included companies and startups like Polygon, Solana, NEAR, Router Protocol, Filecoin/IPFS, Tezos, Alchemy, Covalent, Arcana, Unstoppable Domains, Spheron, EPNS, and Gitopia.

Gupta further added, “Our hackathon was unique as it allowed multi-chain multi-wallet designs enabling the industry to innovate more use-cases. On behalf of CoinDCX, I want to congratulate the winners and thank all developers, builders, and web enthusiasts who responded to our call. We are grateful to the industry leaders and our partners, Polygon, Solana, NEAR protocol, Covalent, Alchemy and many others, who joined us in this initiative. This is truly a good beginning.”

Denver, COO, Devfolio, on the success of the Unfold 2022 Hackathon event, said, "We're glad to have partnered with CoinDCX to organize India's largest multi-chain IRL hackathon at Unfold 2022. The drive and new energy in the builders, throughout the 48 hours, was inspiring. The hackathon ended on a high note. We are looking forward to seeing these projects grow into full-blown Web3 products”.