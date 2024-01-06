Cold day conditions to remain in THESE states for next 2 days: IMD

As the chilly weather persists, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Cold Day to 'severe' Cold Day conditions will persist over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan for the next two days. Afterwards, there is an expected significant decrease in these conditions. Additionally, the IMD anticipates that dense to very dense fog will continue to shroud Northwest India over the next two days before gradually diminishing.

“Minimum Temperatures are in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; 10-12 degrees Celsius over parts of West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh; 13-15 degrees Celsius over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha and West Bengal,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The weather department has reported temperatures above normal by 1-3 degrees in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh. In addition, temperatures are 4-7 degrees above normal in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, interior Maharashtra, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The maximum temperatures varied, ranging from 9-12 degrees over many parts of Punjab and Haryana, to 13-16 degrees over north Rajasthan, Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

IMD further reported temperatures below normal by 4-9 degrees Celsius in certain areas. Additionally, the forecast predicts dense to very dense fog conditions in night/morning hours in parts of Punjab and isolated pockets of Haryana and Chandigarh from Saturday to January 8. Dense fog in isolated pockets is expected in West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday, with similar conditions on January 8 and 9.

It further forecasts dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and January 10. Additionally, dense fog is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura until January 8.

Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are likely to persist in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, with Cold Day conditions on January 8. Similar conditions are predicted for East Rajasthan and isolated pockets of West Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD also anticipates light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, a new Western Disturbance is expected to hit Northwest India on January 8.

“Under its influence, light isolated rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 8 and January 9,” said the IMD.

Also Read: ISRO's Aditya-L1 reaches Lagrange Point 1 to study the Sun; PM Modi lauds 'extraordinary feat'