Comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away at 45 in Tamil Nadu

Comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away on Thursday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Balaji was 45. Balaji was paralysed after having a heart attack. He was on ventilator support for the past 15 days.

Balaji is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Born in Madurai, Balaji did a debut in Tamil cinema with a film titled En Raasavin Manasile.

Balaji was shot to fame after working in a popular television shows -- Adhu Idhu Edhu and Kalakapovathu Yaaru.

He gained a lot of praise for imitating another comedian Vadivelu. In one of the shows, Vadivelu himself praised Balaji for imitating him perfectly.

Balaji was last seen in Nayanthara's hit film Kolamaavu Kokila.Also read: GST compensation: States need 'hard cash', not govt's 'letter of comfort', says Chidambaram

Also read: Kolkata Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants on September 13