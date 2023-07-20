Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, granted 30-day parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and a self-proclaimed godman, has been granted a 30-day parole on Thursday by the Haryana government. This marks yet another instance of parole approval for the rape convict, who was previously granted parole in January 2023.

As per the latest order, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will spend the parole period at the Shah Satnam Ashram in Bagapat district, Uttar Pradesh.

Currently serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak prison for the rape of two women disciples at his Sirsa ashram, the ‘godman’ has a substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He has been granted parole on five separate occasions for various reasons, including visits to his ailing mother.

Ram Rahim applied for parole under section 3 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary release) Act, 2022.

Despite the parole being granted, authorities have imposed several conditions on the Dera chief. These conditions include obtaining prior permission from the district magistrate (DM) for visiting any place not specified in the release warrant during the parole period.

Furthermore, the parole order mandates Ram Rahim to “keep peace and maintain good behaviour” throughout the parole period and cooperate with the police and the local administration.

Local police have been directed to closely monitor the activities of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the 30-day parole.

The self-proclaimed godman has a history of legal troubles. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017. Additionally, in 2019, he along with three others, were pronounced guilty in the case of a journalist’s murder.

As the controversial figure is once again granted parole, it has reignited debates surrounding the treatment of high-profile convicts and the parole system in India.

