Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 cases surpass Germany, France; tally surges to 1.90 lakh, 5,394 deaths

India's coronavirus cases tally surpassed Germany and France as the country relaxed lockdown rules in non-containment zones. India's coronavirus cases surged to a record 8,392 and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health. With this, the country's coronavirus tally has now topped the 1.90 lakh-mark, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.

Whereas, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine, France's coronavirus tally stands at 190,609, and Germany at 183,410, as of Monday.

India has now climbed to 7th from 8th spot among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus. US is at top with 1,790,1919 cases, followed by Brazil (514,849); Russia (405,843); UK (276,156); Spain (238,564); Italy (232,997).

Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state from coronavirus with 67,655 cases, which includes 36,040 active cases, 29,329 cure/discharged, and 2,286 deaths.

Following suit, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 22,233, and 19,844 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 173 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. Whereas Delhi's death toll stands at 473.

Coronavirus patient tally is also surging in Gujarat, where a total of 16,799 cases have been reported so far. Gujarat has reported 1,038 cases of deaths due to coronavirus.

In Rajasthan, coronavirus cases have surged to 8,831; in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 8,089, and in Uttar Pradesh 7,284. A total of 350 people have died due to COVID-19 in MP, 194 in Rajasthan, and 213 in UP.

Coronavirus cases have also climbed in West Bengal to 5,501, with 3,027 active cases and 317 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have registered 3,679 and 3,815 cases, respectively, as per the health ministry data.

State-wise/UTs coronavirus cases: