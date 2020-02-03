Coronavirus news: Air India refuses to help Andhra techie stranded in China's Wuhan

Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan: Software engineer Annem Jyothi was not allowed to board an Air India flight that was on a mission to evacuate Indians from the Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. Jyothi, who is a resident of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was not allowed into the flight as she was running a temperature.

In a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, Annem Jyothi, one of the TCL employees stranded in China's Wuhan, told that she wasn't allowed to be on a flight that carried 324 Indians from the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) hit Wuhan and brought them to Delhi, according to media reports.

@EOIBeijing @MEAIndia pls help in bringing back these two persons, they are alone pic.twitter.com/1R6h0jAuxW - jayasankar (@jayasankar21) February 1, 2020

In this viral video, Jyothi can be heard requesting to be saved. She also says that she was denied access to both the Air India flights that evacuated passengers from Wuhan. Two Air India flights took off from Delhi to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan- one flight took off with 324 Indians on board on February 1 and the other with 323 Indians on February 2.

The techie had planned to return back to India on December 25 but she could not make it due to undisclosed reason. While Jyothi is stuck in Wuhan and is unable to come back to India, her parents and relatives at Kurnool have demanded that the state government and the Central government should help in rescuing her from deadly Coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

Jyothi also stated that the Chinese medical professionals could not tell whether she was affected by coronavirus or not as she had 98.6 degree fever. The techie also said that though she was fine now, she requested the authorities for certain tests to rule out the possibility of coronavirus. However, her request was not entertained by the authorities.

