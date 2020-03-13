Coronavirus outbreak: 44 Indians from Iran quarantined in Navy's Mumbai facility

The Indian Navy said that the 44 Indians rescued from Iran have been shifted to the Naval quarantine facility at Mumbai.

An Indian Navy spokesperson today tweeted, "44 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran and shifted to Indian Navy quarantine facility at Ghatkopar in Mumbai."



#COVID19

44 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran. Shifted to @indiannavy quarantine facility set up at #Ghatkopar #Mumbai. All required facilities set up by #WesternNavalCommand, #IndianNavy.@SpokespersonMoD@MEAIndia#MoDAgainstCorona#SayNo2Panic#SayYes2Precautions https://t.co/bWU9ricLpt pic.twitter.com/53Mjfd8Zw7 SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 13, 2020 S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, India said in a tweet, "Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims has arrived today from Iran. Our efforts to bring back the others continue. @India_in_Iran and our medical team - keep up the good work. Appreciate the support of Iranian authorities and their airlines." Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims has arrived today from #Iran. Our efforts to bring back the others continue. @India_in_Iran and our medical team - keep up the good work. Appreciate the support of Iranian authorities and their airlines. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 13, 2020

On Thursday, Jaishankar had also said that no person can be brought back into the country if they are untested as the nation's health security has to be ensured during a severe epidemic situation and that the spread of the virus is prevented by a very detailed tracking procedure.

He said that no foreign national would be banned from coming into the country, but people from certain countries might have to go through quarantine first while answering a question on Indians stuck in Iran.