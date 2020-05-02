Coronavirus update: 44 people in same Delhi building test positive

Forty-four people living in the same building in Delhi's Kapashera have reportedly been tested positive for coronavirus. The 44 people diagnosed with coronavirus were tested nearly 10 days ago. According to the government officials, the residents may have been infected by a person tested positive for coronavirus on April 18. The local authorities had sealed the area and collected samples of nearly 175 people from the locality on April 20 and 21.The 67 results that arrived today showed 44 of them are coronavirus positive.

Delhi is among the most affected states across the country with over 3,700 cases. All 11 districts in the national capital have been categorised as red zones.

The Haryana government recently sealed the Delhi-Gurgaon border to restrict entry of people from outside the district. The border will remain shut till further orders. The restriction will be reviewed on a periodic basis.

The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 37,336 on Saturday while the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 1,218, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The country recorded 2,293 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit with highest tally at 11,506 followed by Gujarat and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the central government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks till May 17 amid rising coronavirus cases in India. The lockdown 3.0 will be effective from May 4. The Union Home Ministry has permitted different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones in its new guidelines, which are aimed at steering India out of lockdown in a staggered manner while reopening the economy.

