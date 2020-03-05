Coronavirus update: CBSE allows sanitisers, masks in exam centres

As India reported new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) allowed students to carry sanitiser and face masks in the examination centre amid coronavirus outbreak in India.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "CBSE is receiving several inquiries from students and parents in view of ongoing issue related to coronavirus, with regards to permitting face masks and sanitisers at examination centres. In view of the inquiries received it clarified that face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students, if they so desire , in the examination centre".

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Italian group moved to Medanta hospital

CBSE's class 10 board examinations will conclude on March 20 and Class 12 board exams will conclude on March 30th.

Simultaneously, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has also issued school advisory on Thursday. In this advisory, schools have been asked to avoid any large gatherings of students inside the campus.

Also read: Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Class teachers have been asked to remain alert of any possible signs and symptoms among students like coughing, fever or difficulty in breathing and immediately inform the parents to get them tested.

Any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such person in last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days, the school advisory said.

Besides, teachers should be alert to any child with signs and symptoms-like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, and should immediately inform the parents. The MoHFW also advised schools to maintain hygiene in the premises. It said, "Frequently touched surfaces-door knobs, switches, desk tops, hand railing should be disinfected".

Also, alcohol based hand cleaners or sanitisers, soap and water should be available at all times in the school.

"Foot operated pedal bins lined with plastic bag should be provided in each classroom," the school advisory added.

Also read: Coronavirus: Microsoft asks employees to work from home

The ministry has also stated that anybody having symptoms related to coronavirus, can call at dedicated helpline numbers 011-23978046 or visit public health facility with a covered mouth.

Also read: Paytm employee in Gurugram tests positive for coronavirus, firm closes offices