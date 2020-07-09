Coronavirus update: India reports 24,879 cases in a day, total over 7.5 lakh cases; death toll at 21,000

India has reported over 7.5 lakh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 21,129 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Health Ministry's data. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 24,879 new cases, and an additional 487 deaths from COVID-19, ministry data showed.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. Therefore, around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered from coronavirus in India. During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,997 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

Of the total 21,129 deaths reported till 8 am, Maharashtra accounted for the highest -- 9,448 -- fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,213 deaths, Gujarat with 1,993, Tamil Nadu with 1,700, Uttar Pradesh with 845, West Bengal with 827, Madhya Pradesh with 629, Rajasthan with 482 and Karnataka with 470 deaths.

COVID-19 death toll reached 324 in Telangana, 282 in Haryana, 264 in Andhra Pradesh, 178 in Punjab, 149 in Jammu and Kashmir, 107 in Bihar, 46 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Odisha and 27 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 22 deaths, Assam 16, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry 14 each, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa eight, Chandigarh seven, Arunachal Pradesh two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry. More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,23,724, followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,22,350, Delhi at 1,04,864, Gujarat at 38,333, Uttar Pradesh at 31,156, Telangana at 29,536 and Karnataka at 28,877, according to the ministry's data.

Coronavirus tally has surpassed 20,000 in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh each. In Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha, the tally has crossed 10,000. In Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Kerala, more than 5,000 COVID cases have been identified, so far.

States and Union Territories which have reported below 500 COVID cases are-- Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Here are state-wise coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -149

Andhra Pradesh- 22,259

Arunachal Pradesh -289

Assam- 13,336

Bihar-13,189

Chandigarh-513

Chhattisgarh-3,525

Dadra Nagar Haveli-408

Delhi-1,04,864

Goa-2,039

Gujarat- 38,333

Haryana- 18,690

Himachal Pradesh-1,101

Jammu and Kashmir-9,261

Jharkhand- 3,096

Karnataka-28,877

Kerala- 6,195

Ladakh-1,041

Madhya Pradesh-16,036

Maharashtra-2,23,724

Manipur-1,435

Meghalaya-80

Mizoram-197

Nagaland-657

Odisha-10,097

Puducherry-1,008

Punjab-6,907

Rajasthan-22,063

Sikkim-133

Tamil Nadu-1,22,350

Telengana-29,536

Tripura-1,761

Uttar Pradesh-31,156

Uttarakhand-3,258

West Bengal- 24,823

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Cases in US shoot up by over 60,000 in largest single-day spike

Also read: What does 'coronavirus is airborne' mean? WHO Chief Scientist Dr Swaminathan explains