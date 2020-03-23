Coronavirus update: List of states under lockdown till March 31

In order to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread, the government announced lockdowns across the country. The 75 districts across states that the government identified accounted for all the coronavirus patients detected in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown of the capital from 6am on March 23 to 12am on March 31. All public transport has been suspended, shops and commercial establishments have been shut, Delhi borders have been sealed, religious places have been closed and all flights to and from Delhi have been suspended.

The Central government also said that all state governments can expand the list as based on their assessment of the situation.

Here's a list of states that are under lockdown till March 31:

1. Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijaywada, Vizag

2. Chandigarh: Chandigarh

3. Chhattisgarh: Raipur

4. Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi

5. Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad

6. Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat, Gurugram

7. Himachal Pradesh: Kangra

8. UT of Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Jammu

9. Karnataka: Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu, Kalaburgi

10. Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Iduki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvanthpuram, Thrissur

11. UT of Ladakh: Kargil, Leh

12. Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur

13. Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Yavatmal

14. Odisha: Khurda

15. Puducherry: Mahe

16. Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar

17. Rajasthan: Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur

18. Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode, Kanchipurum

19. Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy

20. Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow

21. Uttarakhand: Dehradun

22. West Bengal: Kolkata, North 24 Parganas

The central government also said that governments must issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these districts. Hospitals, provision stores, and telecom will remain open. Factories that are manufacturing or engaged in manufacturing and distribution of essential commodities such as medicines, vaccines, masks, medical devices, sanitisers would be operational.

All train services, including suburban train services have been suspended. Goods trains will continue to operate. Metro services have also been suspended. Transport services will remain operational at a skeletal level.

The Centre also urged state governments to ensure that while these measures are being taken, the poor and disadvantaged face minimal discomfort.

States have also been asked to ensure that hospitals have enough equipment.

