Couple spends night at Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport to save $400 during F1 weekend

A couple’s unconventional decision to spend the night at Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport instead of booking a hotel has sparked mixed reactions online. With Formula One weekend driving up accommodation prices, the couple hoped to save around $400 (Rs 35,500), opting for an airport sleepover instead.

The video, shared by Sheri on TikTok, takes viewers through their unusual overnight adventure. She explained that they had just arrived from the Bintan Islands and were unwilling to pay the inflated hotel rates. "Hotel prices and lodging prices are astronomical because of the Formula One race, and we did not want to pay $400 just to rest," she said in the video.

Advertisement

Sheri documented their night at the airport, showing how they explored the sprawling mall before settling in for sleep. She mentioned briefly shopping at Uniqlo and considering catching a movie, all while searching for a place to rest.

“We’re not supposed to sleep here, but we’re looking,” Sheri said as they roamed the airport. Eventually, they found a spot in the “Sleeper Village” alongside about 30 other overnight visitors, carefully watching over their belongings.

Sheri also filmed herself freshening up at the airport’s bathroom before returning to the Sleeper Village to wind down for the night. "Wish us luck. Hoping all of our stuff stays safe around us," she added.

The couple shared their morning update, reflecting on their experience. Despite managing only about four and a half hours of sleep, Sheri expressed relief at not having to pay for a hotel. "Not the best night of sleep, but we did it. We didn't have to pay for a hotel. Wow, go us," she concluded the video.

Advertisement

The couple’s story quickly sparked debate on social media. While some praised their creativity and resourcefulness, others questioned the safety and appropriateness of spending the night in an airport.