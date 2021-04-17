COVID-19 second wave in India: 10 worst affected states with highest number of coronavirus infections

India reported 2.34 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That was the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Saturday, India reported 2,34,692 fresh cases and 1,341 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. This is the third consecutive day of over 2 lakh cases in the country. The overall COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 1,45,26,609, and death toll has reached 1,75,649.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka are the states which have contributed most to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 27.15 per cent of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

Here are the 10 states which have the highest number of COVID-19 cases:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. It has 6,39,642 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 59,551 COVID-19 related deaths and 30,04,391 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 37,03,584 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Kerala has 70,188 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 4,877 COVID-19 related deaths and 11,32,267 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 12,07,332 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Karnataka has 1,07,334 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 13,190 COVID-19 related deaths and 10,03,985 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 11,24,509 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Tamil Nadu has 61,593 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 13,032 COVID-19 related deaths and 8,96,759 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 9,71384 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Andhra Pradesh has 35,592 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 7,373 COVID-19 related deaths and 9,05,266 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 9,48,231 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Delhi has 61,005 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 11,793 COVID-19 related deaths and 7,30,852 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 8,03,623 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Uttar Pradesh has 1,50,676 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 9,583 COVID-19 related deaths and 6,33,461 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 7,93,720 cases of COVID-19 till now.

West Bengal has 41,047 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 10,506 COVID-19 related deaths and 5,92,242 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 6,43, 795 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Chhattisgarh has 1,24,303 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 5,580 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,86,529 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 5,16,412 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Rajasthan has 53,813 active cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 3,072 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,38,424 people have recovered/discharged. The state has reported 3,95,309 cases of COVID-19 till now.

Also Read: India reports biggest daily spike of 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,341 deaths

Also read: Third COVID-19 vaccine dose within a year, annual revaccination possibility: Pfizer CEO

Also read: 'Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic,' says PM Modi