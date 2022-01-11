COVID-19 update: Delhi reports highest fatalities since last 8 months

National capital New Delhi on Tuesday reported 21,259 new coronavirus cases, a 10 per cent increase from yesterday (19,166), in the last 24 hours, said the government of Delhi.

The positivity rate in the city currently stands at 25.65 per cent, the highest since May 5, 2021. The national capital also reported 23 deaths, the highest in last 8 months.

There are currently 74,881 active COVID patients in the city, the highest in nearly eight months. As many as 12,161 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. Around 50,796 patients are in home-isolation and the recovery rate stands at 93.70 per cent.

The number of containment zones in the city has also jumped to 17,629. Nearly 83,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.