COVID-19 update: Second wave continues to rage; 62,258 fresh cases, 291 deaths in 24 hours

India reported more than 60,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry update released on Saturday morning. The country reported 62,258 fresh COVID-19 cases, this is the highest single-day spike since October 2020.

With the addition of fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 case count reached 1,19,08,910. Apart from the fresh cases, 291 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The nation's COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,61,240.

In the past 24 hours, 30,386 COVID-19 recoveries were registered. So far, 1,12,96,023 people have managed to recover from the deadly virus in the country. The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,62,647. The recovery rate dropped to 94.85%, as per the Saturday update. According to the Health Ministry, the number of active cases and deaths account for 3.80% and 1.35% of total COVID-19 cases, respectively.

On the vaccination front, 5,81,09,773 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered thus far as part of the nationwide inoculation campaign. Data released by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that 23,97,69,553 samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of March 26, 2021. Out of these, 11,64,915 samples were tested just on March 26, 2021.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has the state governments spooked. Maharashtra is the worst hit among all the states. The state has been recording more than 30,000 fresh cases for the past three days. On Friday, Maharashtra had recorded 36,902 fresh COVID-19 cases which were 59.27% of the total fresh cases registered across the country. On March 26, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had announced a night curfew for the entire state from March 28 onwards in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Also Read: Covid-19 in Maharashtra: State records 1.8 lakh new coronavirus cases in 6 days

Also read: COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Night curfew in state from March 28