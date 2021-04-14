Covid-19 vaccination in India: How to register on CoWIN app, download vaccine certificate

In the wake of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, the government has begun the 4-day long "Tika Utsav" to bolster the vaccination drive in the country. According to the union health ministry's latest data, a total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions in the country as of April 12. Currently, healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 and 45 years of age are only eligible for taking Covid-19 jab in the country.

Until now, Indian citizens have been receiving two vaccines only-Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. But on Tuesday the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed Russia's Sputnik V for an emergency usage.

Sputnik V's manufacturer, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, will be exporting 850 million doses of its vaccine to India within the next two months. The Russian vaccine has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.

So, as Centre and states gear up to strengthen the coronavirus inoculation drive in the country, here what a common man needs to keep in mind before going for vaccination:

One can take the coronavirus vaccine by directly going to any covid vaccination centres or can register on the upgraded version of the CoWIN app. But if the quota for the day is over, the centre can ask them to return the next day. Vaccination centres have been directed to reserve 40 per cent doses for pre-registered recipients and 60 per cent for walk-ins.

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination on CoWIN?

1. Download the CoWIN app or visit the portal cowin.gov.in

2. Add your mobile number and Aadhar number or any other government identification number to register

3. Once registered, vaccination centres in the vicinity will be displayed.

As per the rules, government hospitals will vaccinate for free, while in private hospitals, a recipient has to pay a maximum of Rs 250 per dose. In case of adverse events, the admission and hospitalisation charges will be separate.

How to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate:

If someone receives their first vaccine shot, they will have to download a provisional vaccination certificate to get the notification about their second dose. After taking the first shot, the vaccine beneficiary will receive a message on his/her registered mobile number about the link to download the vaccination certificate. So, tap on the link you received on your number. Then enter your registered phone number to verify once again. And, then tap on download to get your certificate.

The certificate is important so do not forget to download it once you get your first dose. On completion of the second dose, one will receive a message for the completion of the vaccination schedule. The message will include a link to download a digital certificate of vaccination, comprising name, date of birth, beneficiary reference ID, photo, vaccine name, hospital name, date, and other details.

