COVID-19 vaccine: Aarogya Setu app to display vaccination status of citizens

The Aarogya Setu app can be now used to quickly access a person's COVID-19 vaccination status. According to Aarogya Setu, a blue tick mark will appear on the profile of an individual once they get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After the individual is administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, two blue tick marks will be displayed on their profile.

Aarogya Setu announced the updates to the app on Twitter. It wrote, "Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield".

Aarogya Setu was developed by the government as a coronavirus contact tracing app. It was officially launched in April 2020. According to the Centre, the app has been developed with active involvement from some of the best minds in the Indian industry, academia and government. These minds worked round to clock to develop a secure, scalable and robust contract tracing app.

Aarogya Setu app is currently being operated and supported by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The app aims to identify the Bluetooth contacts of COVID-19 positive users. It also aims to issue alerts to people in order to keep them safe from the virus.

Apart from contact tracing the Aarogya Setu app is being used for COVID-19 vaccine registration. Through the app, those eligible for the vaccines can book appoints for inoculation.

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Download and Install Aarogya Setu app for Android and iOS phones

Register yourself on Aarogya Setu app using the on-screen instructions

Click on the 'Vaccination' tab.

Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP.

Now, register for vaccination by filling up the required details.

