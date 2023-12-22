Covid Variant JN.1 Live Updates: Active cases go past 3,000-mark, states on virus alert

Covid Variant JN.1 Live Updates:JN.1 is spreading quickly across the world and is currently the fastest-growing variant in the US, as per the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. There is, however, limited evidence on how capable JN.1 is of getting round vaccine immunity. India says the current spike in Covid-19 cases is not a cause for concern and urged people not to panic. However, it has advised people having comorbidities to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.
Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said India needs to be cautious and not panic as JN.1 is a "variant of interest" and not a "variant of concern". A similar statement was issued by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has also asked states to be on vigil
