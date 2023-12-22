scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends

Feedback

Covid Variant JN.1 Live Updates: Active cases go past 3,000-mark, states on virus alert

Business Today Desk | Updated Dec 22, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Covid Variant JN.1 Live Updates: Over a year after Omicron, India is witnessing another virus wave triggered by JN.1, a sub-variant of the coronavirus. JN.1 has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the WHO because of "its rapidly increasing spread". The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has crossed the 3,000- mark and one death was reported in Kerala.

Covid case Noida Covid case Noida

Covid Variant JN.1 Live Updates:JN.1 is spreading quickly across the world and is currently the fastest-growing variant in the US, as per the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. There is, however, limited evidence on how capable JN.1 is of getting round vaccine immunity. India says the current spike in Covid-19 cases is not a cause for concern and urged people not to panic. However, it has advised people having comorbidities to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

22 Dec 2023, 11:56:34 AM IST

Covid Variant JN.1 Live Updates: Should you panic?

Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said India needs to be cautious and not panic as JN.1 is a "variant of interest" and not a "variant of concern". A similar statement was issued by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has also asked states to be on vigil  

Advertisement