CSK vs GT: JioCinema creates history as 12 crore viewers tune in to watch IPL 2023 final

Viacom18’s JioCinema on Wednesday said that TATA IPL 2023 became the most watched digital event in the world as more than 12 crore unique viewers tuned in to watch the riveting final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which the former won by five wickets in Ahmedabad.

"JioCinema’s record breaking customer engagement in TATA IPL came with unique differentiators like 17 simultaneous feeds across 12 languages including 4K, with multi-cam views giving viewers an unprecedented degree of autonomy and stadium like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing. All of this innovation led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match," said Viacom18. Interestingly, JioCinema made viewing of the IPL matches free.

“Record-breaking scale on JioCinema combined with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity, reach, and integration offered significant advantages to its sponsors and advertisers,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“The remarkable engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where both viewers and advertisers have made their preference clear making it a turning point for the way viewership as well AdEx is deployed going forward,” Jayaraj added.

"Within the first five weeks of the season, the reach doubled against HD TV. JioCinema had over 40 advertisers on Connected TV exclusively, including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, and B2B brands. The introduction of the 360-degree viewing feature on JioCinema created an unparalleled level of audience engagement, allowing fans to enjoy a truly immersive and interactive viewing experience," said Viacom18.

Viacom18 won the IPL digital rights for 2023-27 for Rs 23,758 crore.

