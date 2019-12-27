CTET 2019 results: CBSE may release scores in 2nd week of January; check out details

The CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) was conducted in December 2019 across the country. CBSE had recently released the answer key of CTET for the candidates. CBSE is now set to release the CTET results soon. CBSE conducts this exam twice a year. According to the official statement, the result is expected to be out within 6 weeks of examination. This means that the result shall be out within the first week of January. The CTET 2019 results will be released on ctet.nic.in and on cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates must keep a tab on both the websites to get updated information regarding results.

CTET Qualifying score

Candidates who have scored 60% and above (55% for SC and ST) are considered as CTET qualified. CTET is one of the many requirements to become a teacher in India. CBSE will issue digital certificates. The candidates can download these certificates from digilocker.in. Instructions for downloading the online certificate will be available on your CTET account. The CTET certificate would be valid for 7 years.

CTET revaluation

There is no scope for revaluation or rechecking of the answer sheets as these are OMR sheets. They are checked very carefully and repeatedly using sophisticated machines. However, the candidates have the option of appearing again in an attempt to improve their scores.

Where do CTET scores apply?

These scores are applicable in schools controlled by the Central Government (KVs, NVS, Central Tibetan schools, etc) and all the schools under the administrative control of UTs. Unaided private schools can choose to consider or not consider CTET. Schools under the control of state governments/local bodies or aided schools would consider the TET conducted by the state government. In case the state government chooses not to conduct the TET, then the scores of CTET could be considered.

Also read: CBSE releases CTET answer keys; check details on ctet.nic.in