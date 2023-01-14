'Currently on 24/7 external oxygen': Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi gives health update post double Covid

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi said on Instagram that he was admitted to the hospital after a double Covid-19 infection and pneumonia attack and has been placed on external oxygen support in the hospital. Modi, in a series of posts on Instagram, said that he was in Mexico when he got the infection. He declared that he had come to London via air ambulance. Modi said he ‘needs time to recover’.

He added that he thought his condition was 'touch and go' but his children and friends rallied behind him for support.

Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi posts his photo on Instagram with 2 doctors who monitored & treated him for 3 weeks. In an earlier post, he mentioned that he was suffering from "double COVID accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia."



"Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," he posts. pic.twitter.com/7HSdjUDLHv — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Modi in another post shared his latest photo he clicked at an airport. He wrote: “With my two saviours. The two doctors seriously for three weeks monitored me, treated me 24/7. One Mexico City-based, whose care I was under and the second my London doctor, who specifically flew into Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe how they sacrificed their time etc. to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was, I thought, touch and go. But my children and friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me for two out of my three weeks, fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind…”

Many celebrities wished him good health and a speedy recovery. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who featured in the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League during Modi's tenure, commented on his post, "Get well soon." Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen’s brother, also wished Lalit well, and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong."