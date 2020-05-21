Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: 1.9 crore children in Bangladesh, India at 'imminent risk' from rains, floods, says UNICEF

Super cyclone Amphan made a landfall in India around 7 pm on Wednesday. The extremely severe cyclone has battered West Bengal and Odisha, packing winds gushing up to 190 kmph, causing heavy rainfall, uprooting trees and swamping homes and farmlands. The cyclone Amphan has reportedly taken away 12 lives. The strong winds and rain could continue today as well in West Bengal, say weather experts. The turbulence could extend to Assam and Meghalaya, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall. The cyclonic storm will get weaker while crossing over Nadia and Murshidabad in West Bengal later tonight before entering Bangladesh.

Check out all the latest updates on cyclone Amphan on BusinessToday.In live blog

11:40AM: 1.9 crore children at risk from cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh, says UNICEF

The United Nations' children agency has warned that at least 1.9 crore children in parts of Bangladesh and India were at 'imminent risk' from flooding and heavy rains as cyclone Amphan makes landfall.

West Bengal, home to more than 5 crore people, including over 1.6 crore children, is expected to take a direct hit from the powerful storm, UNICEF said.

11:30AM: Normalcy returns to Odisha's Balasore

In Odisha's Balasore district, on Thursday, normalcy has returned after cyclone Amphan moved away from the area. After two days, vegetable vendors opened their shops. Cyclone Amphan made a landfall in Odisha on May 20.

11:15AM: Bollywood celebrities express concern over cyclone Amphan

Veteran actor Shaban Azmi wrote, "Thinking of Bengal and Odisha...Terrifying visuals on TV . May all stay safe".