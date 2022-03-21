Cyclone Asani: Andaman, Nicobar Islands to experience heavy rain; what you need to know

Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience heavy rainfall and strong winds today as depression over Bay of Bengal approaches northwards, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Janamani.

Janamani told news agency ANI, “So far it is a depression which will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm, then it will be known as Cyclone Asani.”

The Met Department also shared in a tweet that a depression has been formed over north Andaman Sea at about 250 km NNE of Car Nicobar or Nicobar Islands and 80 km ESE of Port Blair or Andaman Islands.

“Depression over north Andaman Sea about 250 km NNE of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 80 km ESE of Port Blair (Andaman Islands). To move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression in next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm in next 12 hours,” the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards at 12 km/hour during the last 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 05:30 hours as of March 21, over the same region about 110 km east-southeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 320 km north-northeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands) and 610 km south-southwest of Yangon (Myanmar).

This depression may intensify into cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar coast during next 48 hours, as per the Met Department's pre-cyclone watch for Andaman Islands and adjoining sea areas.

