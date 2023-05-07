Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8; IMD issues warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) on May 8 (tomorrow). As per IMD, it is likely to intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9.

"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area," it said in a release.

Rainfall Warning

Moderate rainfall at most places during 8th-12th with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 10 and 11 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 8, 9 and 12.

Wind Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 7 and 8.

Wind speed would gradually increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 9.

Wind speed would further increase gradually becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea on May 10 and 11.

The weather office earlier on Saturday informed that a cyclonic circulation has formed in the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago, according to a PTI report.

IMD warns fisherman

The weather office has warned fishermen of squally weather in the southeast Bay of Bengal with windspeed reaching 40-50 kmph from Sunday onwards.

"Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to safer places before May 7 and those over central Bay of Bengal are advised to return before May 9," the weather office said.

It has also suggested that regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 and 12.

